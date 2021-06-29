Sheffield United will hold out for a bid ‘north of £20million’ for Arsenal-linked goalkeeper Aarons Ramsdale, reports Yorkshire Live’s Nathan Hemmingham.

Ramsdale, 23, has been closely linked with a move to Arsenal since his Sheffield United side were relegated from the Premier League.

Arsenal were yesterday reported to have held ‘initial contact’ with the England man and now, Yorkshire Live reporter Hemmingham has reiterated Sheffield United’s stance on the potential sale.

The Blades aren’t looking to sell their best players this summer but will seemingly listen to offers that meet their valuations, and they value Ramsdale at more than £20million. Hemmingham wrote:

“It is expected that any talks with Arsenal would involve United’s hierarchy wanting a figure north of £20m.”

Sheffield United signed Ramsdale from Bournemouth for £18.5million last summer. The Englishman went on to feature in all 38 of his side’s Premier League games and despite finishing rock-bottom of the Premier League table, Ramsdale thoroughly impressed.

The dogged shot-stopper proved a formidable name between the sticks and has so far played no.2 to Jordan Pickford at Euro 2020.