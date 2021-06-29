Rotherham United have tabled a £200,000 offer for St Johnstone’s Shaun Rooney, reports Daily Record.

Rooney, 24, scored the winning goal for St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup final v Hibernian back in May.

The right-back has now entered into the final year of his contract with the club and Daily Record have revealed that League One side Rotherham United have made a £200,000 offer for the Scot.

But the Millers’ bid is understood to fall short of St Johnstone’s valuation of Rooney, who has not yet agreed to a contract extension with the Scottish club.

After joining on a free transfer from Inverness ahead of the season just gone, Rooney would go on to feature 27 times in the Scottish Premiership for St Johnstone, scoring twice from the right-side of defence and grabbing one assist.