Fulham saw manager Scott Parker depart the club yesterday, landing the Bournemouth job just hours later. Now though, it’s reported that former Cherries boss Eddie Howe is not interested in the Craven Cottage job.

Parker guided Fulham to promotion from the Championship last year. His side beat Brentford in the Wembley play-off final but would succumb to relegation from the top flight for a second time in three seasons.

Amid a rumoured fall out with the club’s board, Parker’s exit from Fulham has been rumoured for a while but now it’s been confirmed, and so too has his appointment at Championship rivals Bournemouth.

But a recent report from The Athletic has clarified some ongoings at Craven Cottage, with one of those being Howe’s stance on potentially taking over at the club.

Famed for his work on the south coast with Bournemouth, the 43-year-old was this summer poised to take over at Celtic before he pulled out of the move at the last minute.

But Howe is not thought to be interested in the Fulham job, as per Pete Rutzler and Oliver Kay.