Aston Villa are in the running to sign AFC Wimbledon youngster Matthew Cox, reports Football Insider.

Cox, 18, is being closely linked with Aston Villa and last season’s Championship title-winners Norwich City, with both clubs said to be lining up moves for the young goalkeeper.

Both clubs are ‘looking to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks’ this summer and the Englishman could be set for a Premier League move this summer, despite having never made a first-team appearances for AFC Wimbledon.

He was named on the bench on 17 occasions in League One last season, as his side claimed a 19th-pace finished ending the season just four points above the drop zone.

Norwich meanwhile cruised to the Championship title in style – their second in three seasons – whilst Aston Villa finished in 11th-place of the Premier League and look good to go one step further next time round as well.