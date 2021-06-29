Peterborough United have a reputation in football for unearthing gems of players, polishing them and then selling on for big money.

Peterborough United have done this regularly but a more pressing concern is assembling a side to challenge in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

The Posh were promoted back to the Championship after finishing a close 2nd behind Hull City. The Tigers bounced back at the first time of asking after relegation the season before.

The London Road side announced their first signing for the new Championship campaign with the arrival of David Cornell from League One side Ipswich Town.

Per the Peterborough Telegraph, irrepressible Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony hints that Cornell’s arrival might be part of a flurry of activity. This is something he alludes to on his Twitter account:

Signing No 1 of the summer for @theposh starting a busy week coming up. Buckle up as we strengthen an already excellent squad 😀 @ Windermere, Florida https://t.co/LqEZKP48l9 — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 28, 2021

The Peterborough Telegraph’s Alan Swann quotes MacAnthony on some possible activity on the transfer front at The Posh. On this, MacAnthony says:

“There are other signings on the way, possibly tonight, probably tomorrow and the next day. We will try to make an announcement every day this week!”

Taking MacAnthony’s words at face value, the above hints at a flurry of transfer activity for the Cambridgeshire outfit. Should he not be talking hyperbolically, four new faces could be announced by Peterborough United this week.

All at Peterborough will be aware that restructuring and rebuilding will be key over the course of this summer. Shrewd moves in the transfer market could add players to the core of an already decent Posh outfit.

Cornell is the first of those added players. However, according to Darragh MacAnthony, he isn’t the last.