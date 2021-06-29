Birmingham City did not have the best of campaigns last season. Wracked by inconsistency, the Blues ended the season in 18th.

Birmingham City now face a summer of restructuring as they assemble a squad capable of mounting a much stronger challenge next season. That rebuilding will be through the now-open summer transfer window.

The Blues have made a start on those plans with the signings of Chuks Aneke (Charlton Atheltic), Ryan Woods (Stoke City) and Jordan Graham (Gillingham).

However, the big news from yesterday was the departure of highly-rated teen midfielder Amari Miller.

Leeds United
Miller had been heavily touted as interesting Leeds United. Various sources had mentioned this move was progressing. It was finally officially announced and confirmed by Leeds United today.

Miller wasn’t a name that would have been on the radar of many Leeds fans if any. However, the young winger is not a Whites player after signing a four-year deal at Elland Road.

This move by Miller is something that hasn’t gone down well with some Birmingham City fans over on Twitter. Here’s how some of them reacted to the following tweet by Birmingham City:

Here is a selection of some responses to this tweet: