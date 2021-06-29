Birmingham City did not have the best of campaigns last season. Wracked by inconsistency, the Blues ended the season in 18th.

Birmingham City now face a summer of restructuring as they assemble a squad capable of mounting a much stronger challenge next season. That rebuilding will be through the now-open summer transfer window.

The Blues have made a start on those plans with the signings of Chuks Aneke (Charlton Atheltic), Ryan Woods (Stoke City) and Jordan Graham (Gillingham).

However, the big news from yesterday was the departure of highly-rated teen midfielder Amari Miller.



Miller had been heavily touted as interesting Leeds United. Various sources had mentioned this move was progressing. It was finally officially announced and confirmed by Leeds United today.

Miller wasn’t a name that would have been on the radar of many Leeds fans if any. However, the young winger is not a Whites player after signing a four-year deal at Elland Road.

This move by Miller is something that hasn’t gone down well with some Birmingham City fans over on Twitter. Here’s how some of them reacted to the following tweet by Birmingham City:

Amari Miller has chosen to take up a professional contract with Leeds United. We wish him the best of luck for the future. pic.twitter.com/JT1qc4Dv3X — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) June 28, 2021

Here is a selection of some responses to this tweet:

Enjoy rotting in their reserves… You were guaranteed gametime here!! — George Yeomans (@BluenoseGeo) June 28, 2021

Unproven, head turned by money! Better off without if he doesn’t want to stay. — Matt Butlin (@MattieBluenose) June 28, 2021

He’s obviously not bothered about playing first team football and developing more, his loss not ours. — Lewis (@LewisBCFC83) June 28, 2021

Massive shame that. He’ll be playing youth football when he could have been getting experience in the first team. — Simmo🤩 (@Simmoo24) June 28, 2021

Off you trot 😀 — suzi (@Suzanna77281673) June 28, 2021

Bet he don’t get played missed out on a chance to play more first team football what a bad choice — Damion (@Damion63066376) June 28, 2021

Geezer played two games at the end of the season and did nothing 😂 can’t say I’m really bothered with that one if he wants to join Leeds u23s cya later — Jonny Ellis (@JonnyEllis94) June 28, 2021

so young and yet thinks about money, oh god 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Craig BCFC❣Holmes (@craiglaurenhol2) June 28, 2021