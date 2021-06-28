Fulham went up under Scott Parker the season before last after battling their way through the Championship play-offs. They came straight back down.

Fulham’s Premier League campaign is best left to the history books. Parker couldn’t move the Cottagers to the same levels he did in the Championship.

With relegation confirmed, there was some noise as to whether he was the right man for the job going forward.

Added to that, there were also stories that Parker was the favourite for the Bournemouth job. The Cherries were thought not wanting to persevere with Jonathan Woodgate.

Woodgate had been told that his contract would not be renewed at the Vitality Stadium which conceivably left the door wide open for Parker.

The expected update on Parker’s future at Craven Cottage came earlier this evening:

We can confirm that Scott Parker has left the Club by mutual consent.#FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 28, 2021

A linked article on Fulham’s website adds further detail that his management team have also left the club alongside Parker.

Parker’s two-year stint at the London club is now at an end and technically he is on the market for a new job.

Fulham Shahid Khan confirms that the Cottagers will be looking to hire a new Head Coach to replace Parker.

With Bournemouth not extending Woodgate’s contract past the end of this month, it is expected that Scott Parker will leave London for the south coast and Bournemouth.

Nothing along those lines has been confirmed yet. However, given all the noise and media scrutiny over such a move, surely it is a case of when rather than if.