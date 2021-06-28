Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin has rejected a contract offer, the club has confirmed.

Cambridge United were promoted from League Two up into the third tier and were seriously boosted by the goalscoring prowess of striker Paul Mullin.

The 26-year-old managed to score 32 goals and register a further four assists in 46 appearances, ending the campaign as the league’s top scorer. He found the net 13 times more than joint-second placed James Vaughan and Eoin Doyle of Tranmere Rovers and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

His goalscoring form has meant that he is a man in demand. His current deal at the Abbey Stadium is set to come to its conclusion at the end of this month and so several clubs have been monitoring his contract situation.

Cambridge did offer Mullin a new contract but he has since rejected this proposal. He will leave the club when his deal expires and will not join up with the squad for pre-season in the coming weeks. He will become a free agent and will be able to join a new side of his choosing without a transfer fee involved.

Head Coach Mark Bonner said, “We felt it was a really good offer from our side and the best we could offer. Regardless of where Paul ends up, he goes down in history for what he achieved for us last season and we wish him really well.

“Now we have to work on a replacement in that area of the pitch and it is time to move on.”

The club thanked the forward for his contribution across the campaign and wished him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

Mullin has been interesting several sides in the division above with Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Middlesbrough all keen. Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United are also clubs who would like to sign Mullin in an attempt to achieve promotion to join the aforementioned second tier sides next season.