Swansea City narrowly missed out on promotion last season, falling at the final hurdle in the play-off final.

Swansea will be hoping to go one better next time around and achieve promotion up into the Premier League. In order to do that they are going to need to bolster their personnel.

Kyle Joseph will arrive from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee on July 1st and the Swans have now made their second acquisition of the 2021/22 campaign.

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen has joined Steve Cooper’s side on a one-year deal, although there is the option for the club to trigger a further one year, performances permitting.

The announcement states that the 19-year-old will join up with Swansea’s development squad, more specifically the U23 side. However, he could still be given an opportunity when his new side get pre-season underway next month.

Freddie Woodman was the club’s first choice last season. But with Woodman having returned to parent club Newcastle United after the expiry of his loan spell, Swansea are left with Ben Hamer and Steven Benda at their disposal.

They may look to replace Woodman with a new number one, but if not, Hamer and Benda could compete for first place between the sticks, whilst Defreitas-Hansen supplies a back up option as third-choice.

The youngster was born in Florida, USA and has represented his birth country at youth level. He has played for the United States at U14, U15 and U16 level. However, he also qualifies to play for Denmark or Brazil and has been capped for the U19s for the Danes.