Leeds United are an outfit that keep their transfer powder dry when it comes to deals that they have on the boil.

Leeds United fans are waiting for what additions the Whites will be making to their squad ahead of next season’s Premier League campaign.

However, these fans will have to wait a while as the first signing for the club is looking like being Birmingham starlet Amari Miller.

Football Insider had said that the Whites were on the point of landing Miller and that both sides “have agreed terms” on a deal.

That deal was said to be an initial payment of £200,000 with add-ons possibly taking that amount to the £1.5million mark.

Now two updates could have coincided to possibly bring this deal towards its endgame and over the line.

The first is the following tweet from respected Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath:

Amari Miller not part of Birmingham's #BCFC pre-season trip to Scotland, ahead of move to #LUFC Leeds. Spurs, Everton and Southampton have been tracking teenage striker who broke into 1st team last season ⚽ — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) June 27, 2021

The above tweet came from McGrath yesterday and proposes that Miller hasn’t travelled with Birmingham City in pre-season. The reason he gives for this is his impending Leeds United transfer.

That from yesterday was followed by Miller officially announcing his departure from Birmingham City earlier today:

Miller made the breakthrough into Lee Bowyer’s Blues outfit at the tail-end of last season. He went on to make five appearances for the Blues after impressing for the Under-18s.

Now it appears that he could be moving north with Leeds United where he will most likely jump into Mark Jackson’s title-winning Under-23s.

These Under-23s train as a mirror squad for the senior squad so he’s likely to get some measure of input from luminary Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Birmingham City, it appears, will have to cope without his talents as they look to another Championship campaign. The Blues will be hoping that it will be a better campaign than last season.