Charlton Athletic are not in for Cheltenham Town’s Will Boyle, according to South London Press editor Richard Cawley on Twitter (see tweet below).

Talk/rumours of Cheltenham defender William Boyle being a possible target/signing for #cafc has zero substance. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) June 28, 2021

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for a centre-back and have been linked with the Cheltenham Town man over recent times.

However, Cawley has poured cold water on the speculation saying the Addicks are not interested in him.

Boyle, who is 25-years-old, is believed to be a target for Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Fleetwood Town, according to a report by Football Insider.

The centre-back has had a solid past five years with Cheltenham and has made 163 appearances, chipping in with 22 goals.

Boyle still has another season left on his contract with the Gloucestershire outfit and they will want to keep him after their promotion to League One.

He started his career in the academy at Huddersfield Town and rose up through their academy. He went on to play twice for the Terriers’ first-team as a youngster.

The 6ft 3inc man also had loan spells away at Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield Town, York City and Kilmarnock to get some game time under his belt.

Huddersfield then let him leave on a permanent basis in January 2017 when Cheltenham came calling and he has been there since.

Charlton have been credited with an interest but are not said to be keen.