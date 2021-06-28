Ipswich Town’s Aaron Drinan is set to join Leyton Orient on loan, reports East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town attacker Drinan, 23, is set to join League Two side Leyton Orient on loan. The Irishman featured 22 times in League One for the Tractor Boys last season and scored one goal as he played a back-up role for his side.

Now though, after Paul Cook welcomed another summer signing with the loan acquisition of striker Macauley Bonne from QPR, Drinan is now set to head out on loan.

The O’s have this summer appointed former Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett. He’s taken charge of the side who finished in 11th-place of the League Two table last season and have so far made a positive start to the summer transfer window.

They’ve so far brought in all of Omar Beckles, Darren Pratley, Paul Smyth and Connor Wood on free transfers, with Drinan’s loan move expected to be announced in the coming days.

Ipswich meanwhile have done a lot of their own transfer business this summer, bringing in Bonne as well as Rekeem Harper, Wes Burns and Lee Evans whilst letting a host of players leave on free transfers, having sold Andre Dozzell to QPR as well.