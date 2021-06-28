Gillingham still want to sign goalkeeper Ryan Allsop but have an alternative option if not, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Want him but also have an alternative https://t.co/wda7XFKhYh — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 27, 2021

Gillingham have identified the experienced stopper as an ideal replacement for last season’s number one Jack Bonham, who has left the club.

Allsop, who is is 28-years-old, was released by Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last season and is weighing up his next move in the game.

He has also recently been linked with a move to League Two with Leyton Orient, as per a report by the Newham Recorder.

Allsop has spent the past three years with Wycombe and played a key role in their promotion to the Championship under Gareth Ainsworth.

The ‘keeper had spells at West Brom, Millwall, Höttur and Leyton Orient before he moved to AFC Bournemouth in 2013.

He then spent five years on the books of the Cherries as they rose from the third tier to the Premier League. He played 27 times as well as having loan spells away at Coventry City, Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth, Blackpool and Lincoln City.

Gillingham are interested in snapping him up this summer but have other target in mind in case they don’t manage to bring him in.

Allsop has had a solid past three seasons at Wycombe and is a decent option for clubs in the Football League still needing a goalkeeper for next season.

Leyton Orient could keep tabs on his situation if Gillingham decide to go for someone else.