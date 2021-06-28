Ipswich Town will step up their pursuit of Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks amid competition from Sunderland, Derby County and Peterborough United, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town want to sign the midfielder this summer but will have to see off interest from elsewhere.

Crooks, who is 27-years-old, is also believed to be on the radar of Sunderland, Derby County and Peterborough.

He is facing an uncertain future at Rotherham following their relegation back to League One last season.

Crooks joined the Millers in January 2019 and has been a key player for the Yorkshire club since then. He has made 97 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 21 goals.

He had spells as a youngster at Manchester United and Huddersfield Town before joining Accrington Stanley in 2015.

It was with the North West side where he made his name and his eight goals in 53 games for them earned him a move to Rangers.

However, he struggled for game time at Ibrox and moved back down the Scottish border for a loan spell at Scunthorpe United before leaving permanently for Northampton Town three years ago.

Crooks did well for the Cobblers and was rewarded with a move to Rotherham afterwards.

He still has another year left on his deal with the Millers but he is a wanted man.

Ipswich are ready to step up their pursuit to sign him but will have to see off competition from Sunderland, Peterborough and Derby.