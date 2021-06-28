West Brom and Fulham are looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after their relegation last season. They will be hoping to secure several signings this summer in a bid to improve their chances.

Cardiff City narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, finishing in eighth position and are looking to go one better and achieve a place in the Championship top six next time around.

The trio have all been linked with a move for Liverpool’s Harry Wilson, who lit up the second tier with the Bluebirds last season, scoring seven and registering 12 assists in 37 appearances.

His form mean he is a man in demand and as well as the Championship sides, Portuguese giants Benfica have also registered an interest and have made the first move to sign the player.

According to The Daily Star, Benfica have had an official approach rejected for Wilson as Liverpool are holding out for an increased offer. The reds have set an asking price of £13 million and the Portuguese side are expected ‘to go back in’ with a revised bid.

The valuation may be slightly too high for the sides in England to compete with and with Benfica playing in the UEFA Europa League next season, this could be a determining factor in where Wilson plays his football in the not too distant future.