Charlton Athletic made Craig MacGillivray their second signing of the summer this morning.

Charlton Athletic will be in the hunt for more faces now as they prepare for next season in League One.

Here are three players they should be trying to sign now-

Will Boyle, Cheltenham Town

The Addicks could do with signing a centre-back and Boyle would be ideal. He has been linked with a move away from Cheltenham this summer after helping the Robins gain promotion from League Two last season.

He still has a year left on his contract with Michael Duff’s side meaning they could be tempted in cashing in this summer to avoid losing him for free.

Eric Lichaj

He is a free agent and would be a shrewd addition to Charlton. The American international can play full-back on either side and knows Nigel Adkins well from their time at Hull City together.

Lichaj, who is 32-years-old, has played over 300 games in his career to date and has also played for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Mikael Mandron, Crewe Alexandra

The ex-Sunderland striker was a real handful in League One last season and scored 14 goals. He went relatively under the radar and would be a decent replacement for Chuks Aneke.

Extra-

Another goalkeeper

MacGillivray will be number one but Adkins should look at getting another stopper as back-up to allow Ashley Maynard-Brewer to head out on loan for more experience.