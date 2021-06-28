Hearts have signed Football League-linked Alex Cochrane on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, as announced by their official club website.

Hearts have brought the left-back in on season-long loan deal.

Cochrane, who is 21-years-old, has been given the green light to leave Brighton to get more first-team experience under his belt.

He has been linked with League One side Oxford United recently, as per BBC Oxford Sport, whilst Sunderland were also keen in January, as reported by the Northern Echo.

However, the defender is moving up to Scotland now and has linked up with Hearts.

Their boss Robbie Neilson has said: “I’m delighted to get the deal done for Alex to join us for the season ahead. He’s a very highly-rated player with a good pedigree so I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He’ll provide competition in the left side of defence, and his arrival also gives us the flexibility to change formation should we need to.”

Cochrane spent the first-half of last season on loan in Belgium with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Brighton and was handed his first-team debut in an EFL Cup clash against Aston Villa in September 2019.

He then made another senior appearance in the same competition against Preston North End.

The England youth international has now signed for Hearts on loan despite links to League One duo Oxford and Sunderland over recent times.