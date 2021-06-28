Blackburn Rovers’ asking price for attacker Adam Armstrong has seen West Ham United, Norwich City and Southampton’s interest in signing the player diminish, according to Lancs Live.

Blackburn had previously set their asking price at £25 million, although they then revised the valuation and set this at £15 million.

Southampton, West Ham, and Norwich had all been keen to bring Armstrong to the Premier League but will now ‘assess alternatives’ instead after baulking at the expensiveness of the possible transfer.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful season in front of goal for Blackburn last season. In 40 Championship appearances, Armstrong scored 28 goals and registered a further five assists as Tony Mowbray’s side finished in 15th position.

Rovers will be hoping to keep hold of the attacker in a bid to improve upon their disappointing finish in the table and the hierarchy will feel that the player is key in helping them achieve that feat.

Armstrong started his footballing career at Newcastle United and did play in the Premier League with his boyhood club and so has the experience in the top flight if a club was to sign him up.

He played 15 times in the Premier League for the Toon and although he failed to score he did register an assist in the 3-3 draw with Burnley on New Years Day back in 2015.

Since then he enjoyed four successful spells away from St. James’ Park with Coventry City, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn and made his loan spell permanent with the latter in 2018 where he has been ever since. He has also represented England at U18 level all the way through to U21 level.