Departing Mansfield Town defender Mal Benning has agreed a deal to join Port Vale, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

Benning, 27, has today signed a contract with League Two side Port Vale following his exit from Mansfield Town.

The Englishman has been with the Stags since 2015 and racked up 207 league appearances for the club, including 32 in the last as his side finished in 16th-place of the League Two table under Nigel Clough.

Reports confirmed in April that the defender would be leaving Mansfield Town this summer to ‘seek new challenges’ and now, a source has exclusively revealed to The72 that Benning has agreed a deal to join Darrell Clarke’s Port Vale.

Port Vale finished in 13th-place of the League Two table last time round with Clarke coming into the club in February, leaving fellow League Two side Walsall to take on the job at Vale Park.

The length of Benning’s deal at Port Vale has not yet been disclosed, but an official announcement form Port Vale is expected soon.