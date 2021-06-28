Watford’s Philip Zinckernagel is being eyed by Nottingham Forest in a potential summer move ahead of the 2021/22 season, but would he be better suited to Swansea City?

Zinckernagel, 26, joined Watford from Bodo/Glimt last January. His side would claim 2nd-place in the Championship but the Dane would ultimately struggle, finding the net just once in his 20 Championship appearances.

He did manage to grab five assists but now it seems that he could be on the move this summer, just a few months after signing a five-and-a-half year contract with the Hornets – Football Insider say Nottingham Forest have ‘concrete interest’ in the right-sided midfielder.

With Bodo/Glimt in Norway, Zinckernagel scored 19 goals and assisted 20 in 28 league appearances as his side stormed to the domestic league title last season. For whatever reason though, he’s not had the same impact at Watford.

Forest have been tipped with a summer move and the report from Football Insider, though it doesn’t confirm so, suggests it’d be a permanent move.

Why Swansea City could be the perfect fit for Zinckernagel

The Dane is obviously a player who possess great attacking prowess and so it’s a question of unlocking that. Swansea City are in a bit of a limbo phase right now with Steve Cooper’s future unclear but with Andre Ayew’s departure confirmed, those goals will need to be replaced whoever the manager is next season.

Able to play as a right-winger or in a more central position, Zinckernagel would offer much more potency to a Swans attack that wasn’t overly fruitful last season – they scored 56 goals in their 46 league games which was the lowest amount of the teams to have finished in the top-six.

Their striker search continues and so Ayew’s direct replacement will be found there, but Zinckernagel – should the money be right – could be a really exiting addition to this current Swansea side which clearly has the potential to step up into the Premier League, but continue to lack that bit of extra something to get themselves over the line.