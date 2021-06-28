Birmingham City have entered into the race to sign Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi, according to Wayne Veysey at Football Insider.

Birmingham City are competing with fellow Championship side Middlesbrough for the out-of-contract Ameobi. The winger will be allowed to leave Nottingham Forest at the end of this month after not being offered a new contract at the City Ground.

He has spent two years at the club since arriving from Bolton Wanderers in 2019 and has gone on to make 81 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering a further 11 assists during that time.

His experience in the second tier and the option to sign him on a free transfer has seen him become a man in-demand and both Birmingham and Middlesbrough will battle it out over the coming weeks.

Boro have reportedly entered into talks to re-sign the player. Ameobi spent the second half of the 2012/13 campaign on loan at the Teessiders from parent club Newcastle United. He played nine games and scored once.

Birmingham have made Ameobi a ‘top target’ according to Football Insider as they look to improve on last season’s disappointing 18th placed finish.

At present the Blues have Jeremie Bela, Jonathan Leko and Ivan Sanchez at their disposal out wide and if Ameobi was to sign he would be in direct competition with the trio.

Alternatively, Middlesbrough have less options in wide areas following the departures of Yannick Bolasie, Neeskens Kebano, Marvin Johnson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing this month and therefore could prioritise a move for a winger this summer.