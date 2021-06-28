Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has previously suggested that the players who spent last season out on loan would be likely to find new clubs for the up and coming campaign.

Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi was loaned out to AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie last time out and is expected to leave the club over the coming months.

The centre-back had previously discussed the possibility of making his loan deal permanent at the back end of last season but nothing came to fruition.

However, a report by the Stoke Sentinel states that AZ Alkmaar ‘want him back’ this summer, suggesting they could make their move before the transfer window slams shut.

Martins Indi played 27-times for AZ Alkmaar last season, scoring one goal. He helped them achieve a third-placed finish as they earned a place in the UEFA Europa League. He will be hoping to re-join his former loan side in the hopes of playing in the illustrious competition.

The 29-year-old returned to Stoke training this week, but this merely be a fitness exercise as O’Neill does not see the Dutchman in his plans for the forthcoming season.

Martins Indi is a 34-time Netherlands international and has scored two goals for his country during that time. He was part of the Oranje side that finished third in the FIFA World Cup back in 2014.

The recent acquisition of Ben Wilmot from Watford suggests the former Hornet will be the go-to man at the back, alongside the likes of Danny Batth, James Chester, and Harry Souttar.