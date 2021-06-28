Nottingham Forest are readying a bid to bring Watford attacker Philip Zinckernagel to the City Ground, according to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider.

Nottingham Forest are looking to replace the outgoing Sammy Ameobi this summer, with the England U21 international having not been offered a contract extension. The attacker has spent two years at the club and will now depart with Middlesbrough looking the most likely destination.

One player they have identified as a potential replacement is Watford’s Philip Zinckernagel. With the Hornets having recently secured promotion to the Premier League they are looking to bolster their squad for their season back in the top flight.

But with new signings comes the sales of existing personnel and Zinckernagel could be one to depart. He only arrived at Vicarage Road last summer from Bodo/Glimt in the Norweigen Eliteserien, signing on a five-and-a-half year deal.

Last season he played 21 times for the club in all competitions as he helped Watford finish their Championship campaign in second place behind eventual champions Norwich City. He scored one goal and registered five assists during that time.

Watford have already signed attackers Ashley Fletcher from Middlesbrough and Emmanuel Dennis from Club Brugge this summer and so if Nottingham Forest came calling with an offer, Xisco Munoz’s side could be tempted to allow the Danish youth international to leave.

It is reported that Forest’s interest is ‘concrete’, as they eye a deal for a winger with experience in the Championship. Zinckernagel fits the bill and this will certainly be one to watch over the course of the transfer window.