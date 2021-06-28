AFC Bournemouth held interest in Leeds United youngster Leif Davis as recently as “a few months ago”, Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth has stated.

AFC Bournemouth are currently managerless, confirming that Jonathan Woodgate would be leaving at the end of his contract earlier last week.

The limbo regarding the Cherries’ managerial situation has caused very little movement in terms of transfers. Bournemouth are yet to make their first signing as another campaign in the Championship beckons.

Now, claims have emerged revealing the club recently held an interest in Leeds United defender Leif Davis.

Speaking in a fans’ Q&A, Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth has said the Championship side had held an interest in Davis recently.

Smyth states Bournemouth were keen on the young left-back “a few months ago”. However, links have since gone cold on a potential permanent deal for the Newcastle-born defender.

Last season, Davis found most of his game time with the Whites’ U23s. He played 14 times for Mark Jackson’s youngsters, also appearing four times for Marcelo Bielsa’s senior side.

With two years remaining on his deal at Elland Road, Davis will be pushing for a first-team role next season.

If that role doesn’t become available, it will be interesting to see if Bournemouth reignite their interest in a permanent deal ahead of next season.

However, their main focus at the moment will be appointing a new manager. Following the announcement regarding Woodgate, it seems that Scott Parker will be coming in as the new boss.