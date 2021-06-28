Bolton Wanderers have brought former Arsenal winger Xavier Amaechi in on trial, as per Football Insider.

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has wasted no time in bringing in new recruits ahead of next season.

George Johnston, Will Aimson, Joel Dixon, Oladapo Afolayan, Declan John, Josh Sheehan and Amadou Bakayoko have all linked up with the Trotters this summer.

Now, it is being claimed that Evatt and co are casting their eye over another potential new addition.

As per a report from Football Insider, 20-year-old winger Xavier Amaechi has linked up with the League One new boys for a trial.

Former Arsenal prodigy Amaechi still has two years remaining on his deal with Bundesliga 2 side Hamburg. However, they have reportedly sanctioned a move away ahead of the new season.

The youngster, who left the Gunners for Germany in a £2.25m deal back in 2019, will be training with Bolton before a decision is made as to whether or not the club will look to sign him permanently.

With a move to the University of Bolton Stadium possible, Amaechi will be hoping to impress as a potential return to England beckons.

Amaechi never played for Arsenal’s senior side but featured heavily for their U18s and U23s.

He managed 10 goals and one assist in 18 outings for the former and chipped in with four goals and eight assists in 22 games for the latter.

Since joining Hamburg, the winger has notched up five appearances for the first-team. Having struggled to nail down a spot in the side, he linked up with Karlsruher SV in January this year, playing seven times.