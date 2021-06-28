Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is believed to be on Barnsley’s list of managerial candidates, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Barnsley are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Valerien Ismael, who has left for West Bromwich Albion.

Oostende’s Alexander Blessin is also on the Tykes’ radar, whilst the favourite is Hartberg manager Markus Schopp.

Wilder is a candidate for the Yorkshire club but it remains to be seen whether he is interested in a Championship job.

Read: Five early candidates for the Barnsley job

He took over Sheffield United in 2016 and guided them from League One to the Premier League during his time at Bramall Lane.

Wilder was a popular figure among the Blades fans and has a big decision on the direction his career is going to take now.

Last season was a tough one for Wilder and he parted company with his beloved Sheffield United in March.

Prior to his move to his boyhood club, he had previously managed Alfreton Town, Halifax Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town.

Read: Barnsley could go for manager currently working in Germany

The Barnsley job could be of interest to Wilder as they made the Play-Offs last season and will be aiming to push for promotion again next season.

He knows what it takes to get out of the Championship and that will be why his name is on the Tykes’ watchlist.

Many expect Barnsley to go down the abroad route again but could they swoop for Wilder?