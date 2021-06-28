Bolton Wanderers have entered discussions over a deal for Boreham Wood striker Kabongo Tshimanga, Football League World has claimed.

Bolton Wanderers have wasted no time in preparing for the 2021/22 campaign.

Ian Evatt has already brought in seven new players this summer. The Trotters have recruited Will Aimson, Joel Dixon, George Johnston, Amadou Bakayoko, Declan John, Oladapo Afolayan and Josh Sheehan ahead of the new season.

Now, it has been claimed talks are underway over a deal for signing number eight.

As per a report from Football League World, Bolton Wanderers are discussing a deal for Boreham Wood hotshot Kabongo Tshimanga.

Fellow League One sides Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle were also said keen back on March, but it awaits to be seen if they are still interested.

Evatt is looking to further bolster his attacking ranks after the permanent arrivals of Bakayoko and Afolayan.

Tshimanga, who is out of contract this summer (Transfermarkt), enjoyed another successful season with the National League side last time out. Across all competitions, the former MK Dons prodigy netted an impressive 19 goals in 45 outings, also providing one assist.

His contributions during the 2020/21 season take him to 38 goals in 84 games for the club since joining in 2019.

The 23-year-old has spent the last four years playing non-league football following his MK Dons departure.

Along the way, he has spent time on the books with Boston United and Oxford City, as well as Boreham Wood.

Tshimanga played 13 times for MK’s senior side after making his way through the youth academy. He managed one goal for the first-team, chipping in with one assist as well.