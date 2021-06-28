Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin is still yet to sign a new deal with the clock ticking.

Cambridge United would like to keep hold of him for next season but his contract expires at the end of the month.

The U’s are due to return to pre-season training this week and it is still unknown whether their key man is staying.

Mullin, who is 25-years-old, is a wanted man this summer after firing 34 goals in all comeptitons last term.

The Sun on Sunday have reported that Plymouth Argyle and Bristol Rovers want him, (09, 05, 21, page 59) as do Rotherham United (23.05.21, pg. 59).

Middlesbrough are also being linked, as per Football Insider.

Mullin only joined Cambridge last summer having spent time on loan there from Tranmere Rovers in the season before last.

He had spells in the academies at Everton and Liverpool before spending a couple of years with Huddersfield Town.

Mullin has since had spells in the Football League with the likes of Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers.

He has the biggest decision of his career to make over the coming days and will not be short of potential suitors.

Mullin may well be holding out for the best move as he weighs up his options.

The Liverpudlian attacker has a place for him at Cambridge if he decides to stay with Mark Bonner’s side heading back to training this week.