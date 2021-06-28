Sunderland have agreed a contract with Georgian international Giorgi Aburjania, as per Spanish news outlet Sport Cartagena.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is in the market for reinforcements this summer as another campaign in League One beckons.

The Black Cats have not hesitated to venture into the European market in previous windows, bringing in Albanian defender Arbenit Xhemajli last season.

Now, it has been claimed Georgian international Giorgi Aburjania is poised to complete a move to Wearside.

Spanish news outlet Sport Cartagena state that Aburjania is set to link up with Sunderland after accepting a contract offer from the club.

The Georgian international is available on a free transfer this summer after it was confirmed he would be leaving LaLiga2 side FC Cartagena at the end of his contract.

As a midfielder with 22 international caps, Aburjania could be an eye-catching arrival for the third-tier outfit.

The 26-year-old made his breakthrough into senior football in Georgia. However, he has spent the last four years plying his trade in Spain, even spending time with La Liga giants Sevilla.

Much of his time on the books with Los Rojiblancos was spent out on loan, linking up with CD Lugo and FC Twente.

Prior to his departure from Cartagena, Aburjania notched up 13 appearances for the club. In that time, he chipped in with one goal.

The central midfielder has successfully held down a spot in the Georgian national team since making his debut in 2016. Aburjania netted his first goal for Willy Sagnol’s side recently, scoring in a 2-1 win over Romania at the start of June.