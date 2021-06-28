Cardiff City are interested in pursuing a deal to sign MOL Fehervar defender Visar Musliu, after impressing the Bluebirds during Euro 2020 with North Macedonia, according to Macedonian sport news outlet Sportmedia.

Cardiff City allowed veteran Sol Bamba to depart at the end of his contract and so Mick McCarthy is looking to sign a replacement this summer. They have already announced the capture of Mark McGuiness after his release from Arsenal, but they are not finished there.

Another player they have identified as a potential new recruit is Visar Musliu, who has caught the eye of the Cardiff recruitment team with his displays at Euro 2020 with North Macedonia.

Despite losing all three group games and crashing out at the first hurdle, Musliu’s displays at the back mean he is a target for a number of clubs, including the Championship side.

Cardiff will be competing with both Italian Serie A side Genoa and Spanish La Liga side Real Betis. It is thought at this time that Genoa are the ones leading the race. The asking price for Musliu is currently €4 million, the equivalent of around £3.4m.

However, according to Wales Online, Cardiff are unlikely to be prepared to part with this amount of money in order to secure the player’s services for the up and coming campaign.

If he was to sign for the Bluebirds he would be in direct competition with the likes of Ciaron Brown, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness, Sean Morrison, and Curtis Nelson and so a move to Genoa or Real Betis may seem a more viable option for the 26-year-old.