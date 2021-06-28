Peterborough United have received no new bids for Ryan Broom, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United have placed the midfielder on the transfer list.

Broom, who is 24-years-old, has been linked with his former club Cheltenham Town but the Peterborough Telegraph say the Posh have heard nothing from the Robins.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan at Burton Albion and bagged twice in 10 matches for the Brewers to help them stay up.

Read: Peterborough United striker still eyed by MK Dons

Broom still has two years left on his contract at London Road but has fallen down the pecking order with Darren Ferguson’s side.

He joined the Posh last year from Cheltenham and scored once in 18 games before being shipped out on loan to Burton.

Broom started his career at Bristol Rovers and went on to play 12 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Bath City.

He then left on a permanent basis and had a spell at Eastleigh in non-league before Cheltenham snapped him up in 2018.

The Welshman scored 12 goals in 86 games for the Robins and was a man in-demand last year before Peterborough won the race for his signature.

Read: Peterborough United close to signing striker

His move to the Posh hasn’t worked out for the midfielder and he is now likely to be on his way out the exit door.

Cheltenham have been linked but are yet to make an approach as they prepare for life in the third tier.