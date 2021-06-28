Departed Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has ‘passed’ his Charlton Athletic medial and ‘will sign for the club’, as per reporter Andrew Moon.

MacGillivray, 28, is out of contract at Portsmouth at the end of this month and has now reportedly sealed his move to League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

The Scottish stopper featured in all 46 of Pompey’s League One outings last season and proved a formidable name in goal for Danny Cowley’s side, who eventually finished in 8th-place of the League One table.

But the Pompey Player of the Season from last time round has come onto the radar of Nigel Adkins at Charlton Athletic who this morning saw Ben Amos’ move to Wigan Athletic confirmed.

Moon though has provided this update on Charlton’s pursuit of MacGillivray, which seems to have materialised quickly:

#Pompey player of the year Craig MacGillivray has passed his medical and signed for Charlton Athletic #cafc — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) June 28, 2021

Last season in League One, MacGillivray kept 15 clean sheets in goal for Pompey.

Formerly of the likes of Harrogate Town, Walsall and Shrewsbury Town, the Scot is now an experienced Football League stopper having been with Portsmouth since 2018, turning out 114 times in the league for the south coast club.

A move to Charlton though is a hugely exciting one – Adkins almost pulled off an unexpected top-six finish with the club last time round after they saw Lee Bowyer depart for Birmingham City, and look likely to be dark horses in the third-tier next season.

Thoughts?

The Addicks have moved quickly to replace Amos with an equally experience League One stopper in MacGillivray, and it’s a signing that should really excite fans going into the new 2021/22 campaign.