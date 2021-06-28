Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers decided against signing Liam Coyle this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

The North West duo both took the young midfielder on trial with his time at Liverpool coming to an end.

However, they both chose not to sign him and he has now joined League One side Accrington Stanley on a free transfer.

Coyle, who is 21-years-old, has been released by Liverpool and will be looking forward to next season under John Coleman.

Coyle has risen up through the youth ranks at Liverpool and broke into their Under-18’s side when he was just 15 during the 2015/16 season.

He was tipped for a bright future at Anfield and later went on to captain their youth sides.

The youngster moved up to the Under-23’s a few years ago but suffered a back injury that kept him out of action for a while.

Liverpool handed him a new one-year deal last year but that is expiring at the end of this month and he has left now.

Bolton and Blackburn had a look at him but ultimately decided against handing him a deal.

Accrington is his home now and Coyle will be eager to prove a point. They finished 11th last season in League One and will be hoping for more of the same in the next campaign.