Millwall and Sunderland target Josh Doig has been the subject of a rejected £2.5m bid from Premier League side Watford, The Sun reports.

Millwall and Sunderland were both said keen on the young Scottish defender back in January. Arsenal have also been mentioned as potential suitors

Doig ended up remaining with Hibernian at Easter Road, enjoying a successful breakthrough campaign with the Scottish Premiership side.

However, it seems Hibs will have another battle on their hands if they want to keep the 19-year-old ahead of next season.

As per a report from The Sun, Hibs have rejected a £2.5m bid from Premier League new boys Watford. The Hornets were also among the sides keen on Doig earlier this year, and it seems they have reignited their interest ahead of the new season.

It is added that Xisco Munoz’s side are expected to follow up with another offer, so it will be interesting to see if Hibs chiefs deem it enough to let Doig leave for Vicarage Road.

With Watford stepping up their pursuit, Millwall and Sunderland may have to move soon if they want a deal.

However, the Scottish starlet’s price tag has previously been quoted at £4m, which could prove too dear for the duo.

The young left-back made a good impression last season, playing 35 times for Jack Ross’ side.

In the process, the Edinburgh-born prodigy managed one goal and four assists. His performances over the course of the campaign saw him handed the SWFA Young Player of the Year award, an accolade previously won by the likes of Kieran Tierney and Stuart Armstrong.