Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has provided the latest update to fans on Twitter (see tweet below).

Charlton Athletic are working hard behind the scenes to bring some players in as they look ahead to next season.

Their boss, Nigel Adkins, is preparing for his first full campaign in charge of the League One side and will be looking to guide his side to promotion back to the Championship next term.

The Addicks have made just one signing since the end of last season in Jayden Stockley but are expected to be busy soon.

Charlton need a new goalkeeper to replace Ben Amos, who has today completed his move to fellow third tier side Wigan Athletic.

Portsmouth’s Craig MacGillivray has been the most linked ‘keeper and is available on a free transfer with Pompey opting against extending his contract at the club.

Another centre-back is also said to be on the agenda as they look to tighten up their back-line. Jason Pearce has signed a new one-year deal but they are currently on centre-back light than they were last term with Akin Famewo heading back to Norwich City.

The Addicks will also be craving some attacking reinforcements following the departure of last season’s top scorer Chuks Aneke to Birmingham City and last season’s loanee Liam Millar’s return to Liverpool.

Sandgaard says they are working on deals and it will be interesting to see what develops.