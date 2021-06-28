Sheffield Wednesday’s first-team physio Luis Pinho has left the club to join Nottingham Forest, reports The Sheffield Star.

Pinho was brought into the club during Garry Monk’s tenure at Sheffield Wednesday.

Now though, the Portuguese physiotherapist will be returning to the Championship to link up with Nottingham Forest, following the Owls’ relegation into League One.

Sheffield Star report that Sheffield Wednesday had been looking for a first-team physio for the past month or so, with Pinho recently confirming online that he would be leaving the club for Forest.

Another recent departure from Darren Moore’s backroom team at Hillsborough is Tony Strudwick – the Owls’ former Head of Sports Science and Medicine left to join Arsenals youth set-up earlier this summer.

Last week, Football Insider reported that Barnsley chiefs Dane Murphy and Taymour Roushdi has tendered their resignations at Oakwell to take up similar roles at Nottingham Forest.

Since, it’s been reported that neither have actually left their roles at Barnsley but that Murphy’s contract at the club expires at the end of this month, and so that potential move still looks to be in the pipelines.

🚨 #NFFC update 🚨 New CEO could be in place soon. Forest’s info is that Dane Murphy has a contract at #barnsleyfc that expires at the end of June. Therefore no compensation and no notice period. Not true that Murphy has resigned (he doesn’t need to) ⬇️ https://t.co/AN451Escpe — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) June 21, 2021

Thoughts?

Nottingham Forest after some years of misfortune and mismanagement in the Championship look to be finally taking steps in the right direction.

Their pursuit of the two Barnsley chiefs still seems to be alive and their recent acquisition of Pinho is another piece added to the jigsaw at the City Ground.

With a few new players through the door, next season could be a lot brighter for Chris Hughton’s side.