Nottingham Forest ‘retain a glimmer of hope’ of landing another loan move for Manchester United midfielder James Garner, according to the Nottingham Post.

Nottingham Forest are hoping to bolster their midfield options this summer as they aim to build on a disappointing 17th placed finish last time out.

Luke Freeman, Anthony Knockaert, Filip Krovinovic and James Garner’s loan deals have all come to an end and manager Chris Hughton is looking for replacements.

The latter is still on Forest’s radar this summer, but they do face tough competition from the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion and Norwich City keen, as well as Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

Manchester United are looking to loan the 20-year-old out again this summer in a bid to get regular minutes and Forest are hopeful of another loan deal in the coming months and Hughton’s side ‘would love to get him back’ according to the report.

However, Nottingham Forest will need to be patient. The report states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are likely to give Garner a chance to impress in pre-season.

There are plenty of players ahead of him in the pecking order at Old Trafford with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and the returning Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira, who spent last season out on loan could be back in contention too.

Along with Garner, United youngsters Amad Diallo, Anthony Elanga, Shola Shoretire, and Hannibal Mejbri are likely to depart, with an official decision set to be made ‘closer to the start of the new season‘.