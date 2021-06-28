Wigan Athletic have this morning confirmed the signing of Ben Amos following his Charlton Athletic, with the former Manchester United stopper having been linked with an Old Trafford return this month too.

Amos, 31, allowed his contract with Charlton Athletic to run down. He’s now signed for League One rivals Wigan Athletic having had interest from elsewhere, including the likes of Ipswich Town and Manchester United.

A former United man, Amos reportedly turned down the offer of a return to Old Trafford as he wanted to be playing regular first-team football in the 2021/22 season.

Upon confirmation of his move to Wigan Athletic, South London Press’ Richard Cawley has clarified those surprise links to Manchester United, tweeting this morning:

Not sure if definitely correct, but someone told me they were interested but that Ben wanted to play first-team football. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) June 27, 2021

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins might be slightly disappointed to see Amos make the switch to Wigan – the Englishman featured in all 46 of Charlton’s League One outings last season, keeping 17 clean sheets as he proved a reliable name between the sticks.

Now, the Addicks are being linked with a move for departed Portsmouth man Craig MacGillivray who was also a formidable League one stopper last term, but it’s unknown at this point whether Adkins will be able to tempt the Northern Irishman to The Valley.

For Wigan though, their signing of Amos is a real statement of intent and one to add to a host of keen acquisitions they’ve made so far this summer.

Potential dark horses in the third-tier next season, with a host of big names set to battle it out for promotion next season.