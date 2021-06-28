Arsenal are in talks over a deal to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal have held ‘initial contact’ with Sheffield United as they look to throw their ‘keeper a Premier League lifeline this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

Ramsdale, who is 23-years-old, is currently away on international duty with England at the Euros.

However, Arsenal are interested in signing him and are the Athletic say “The fee they are prepared to pay for Ramsdale indicates they regard him as someone who can make a significant contribution to the club in the coming years.”

Ramsdale re-joined Sheffield United last summer from AFC Bournemouth and made 42 appearances last season as they were relegated to the Championship.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Bramall Lane and played twice for the Blades’ first-team as a youngster before Bournemouth lured him away from South Yorkshire in January 2017.

Ramsdale had loan spells away from the Cherries at Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon before breaking into their senior side in the 2019/20 season.

Sheffield United are believed to have forked out around £18.5 million (as per Transfermarkt) to land him last year and he penned a four-year contract.

Arsenal are keen to bring him in this summer and are already talking to the Blades about getting him.

This transfer is likely to start developing after the Euros.