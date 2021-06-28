Sheffield Wednesday-linked defender Matthew Olosunde has been ‘offered terms’ by Championship side Preston North End, reports Lancashire Evening Post.

Olosunde, 23, has been offered terms by Preston North End, and went to visit their Euxton training ground last week in the club’s bid to tempt him to Deepdale in time for the 2021/22 campaign.

Currently contracted to Rotherham United, he’s set to leave the club at the end of this month when his contract expires, having recently been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday too.

The Owls were credited with an interest earlier in the month.

Olosunde, a once-capped USA international, moved to England in 2016 to link up with Manchester United’s youth academy. He racked up a number of appearances for the club’s development side but would find himself moving permanently to Rotherham in 2019.

He’s since racked up 64 league appearances for the Millers, helping them to promotion from League One ahead of the 2020/21 season just gone.

A right-back by trade, Olosunde can provide cover right cross the defensive line and proved one of the Millers’ more consistent performers in his 32 Championship outings last season.

Thoughts?

Sheffield Wednesday seem to be well and truly out of this transfer chase now. Olosunde would’ve been a fine acquisition but with a Championship offer now on the table, it seems unlikely that he’ll refuse that to drop back down into League One.

For Preston though, it’s a potentially keen signing on a free and should finalise Frankie McAvoy’s defence in time for the new campaign.