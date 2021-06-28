Liverpool’s ‘attention could turn’ to Sheffield United’s Sander Berge this summer, reports Daily Star.

Berge, 23, has been linked with a host of clubs going into this summer, including Arsenal, Aston Villa and Napoli.

Now though, it’s being suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool could reignite their interest in the Norway midfielder who was being loosely linked with a move to Anfield back in March, with Klopp said to be an admirer of his.

Previous reports claims that Sheffield United had a hefty £35million release clause in his deal but it’s since been reported that after the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League, Berge’s release clause is now at less than half of that previous £35million fee.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Berge could be available for as little as £10.3million this summer (or 12million Euros).