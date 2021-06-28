Charlton Athletic are ‘chasing’ a centre-back signing right now, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (See tweet below).

Keeper … and chasing a centre half… no doubt be others. https://t.co/uNMpAOLVOj — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 27, 2021

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for some signings as they prepare for next season and trying to sign an unknown defender at this stage.

The London club conceded too many goals in League One last term and will be looking to tighten up their back-line with an addition or two in that department.

Charlton have so far only managed to sign Jayden Stockley on a permanent basis from Preston North End since the end of last season and are eager to bring in some new faces.

They are being patient with their recruitment but are expected to get the ball rolling over the next week or so.

The Addicks have been dealt a blow with last term’s top scorer Chuks Aneke heading to Birmingham City to reunite with Lee Bowyer, whilst first choice goalkeeper Ben Amos is heading back home up north to Wigan Athletic.

Nevertheless, these departures provide Adkins with a clean slate to bring in his own type of players.

They are after an unnamed centre-back and it would be a big boost if they brought him in.

Potential candidates are Cheltenham Town’s Will Boyle or Norwich City’s Akin Famewo, the latter of whom Charlton fans know well, but the identity of the player in question is anonymous at this stage.