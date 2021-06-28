Sheffield United will monitor Tom Cairney’s situation at Fulham amid the club’s managerial change, and could make a move for the Scot is he becomes ‘unsettled’ at the club, reports The Sheffield Star.

Cairney, 30, was linked with a move to Sheffield United following their appointment of former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Scottish midfielder endured a tough season last time round in the Premier League, falling down the pecking order as he battled injury to feature just 10 times in the top flight for Fulham.

A £10million price tag seemingly deterred the Blades but now, The Sheffield Star reports that the club could ‘broker a compromise’ if Cairney shows signs of becoming unsettled at Craven Cottage – West Ham have recently been linked with a surprise move for Cairney also.