Celtic are weighing up a summer move for Sheffield United’s George Baldock, reports The Sheffield Star.

Baldock, 28, is on a ‘list of potential new signings’ presented to new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Greek-Australian manager is reportedly keen on buying British this summer and Baldock has been identified as a potential summer recruit from Sheffield United.

He’s been at Bramall Lane since making he switch from MK Dons ahead of the 2017/18 season, making over 100 league appearances since including 32 in the Premier League season just gone.

Baldock though has reportedly been on Celtic’s radar since 2019/ Previous manager Neil Lennon opted against making a move for the right-back but now, with Sheffield United dropping into the Championship, Celtic ‘now believe’ they could tempt him to Scotland.