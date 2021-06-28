MK Dons remain interested in signing Peterborough United striker Mo Eisa, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

MK Dons are still keen to sign him this summer but are yet to meet his asking price.

Peterborough have received no new bids for the attacker who they placed on the transfer list at the end of last season.

Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic wanted him in the January transfer window, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph, but it remains to be seen whether they are both still interested.

Eisa, who is 25-years-old, joined the Posh in 2019 and scored 16 goals in all competitions during his first year. However, he managed just five in this past campaign.

He rose up into the Football League from non-league after spells with the likes of Dartford and Greenwich Borough.

Cheltenham Town handed him a chance in 2017 and he scored 25 goals in all competitions for the Robins to earn a move to Bristol City after just a season.

Eisa struggled with injury at Ashton Gate and played just six times before they sold him to Peterborough.

He is now available to leave London Road and will be sold if his price tag is matched.

MK Dons remain keen on bringing him back down to League One and it will be interesting to see if either Huddersfield or Charlton rekindle their winter interest.