Sheffield Wednesday have been linked alongside Hull City and Peterborough United in the race to sign Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing this summer, but Rotherham United boss Paul Warne believes the midfielder won’t drop down into League One.

Wing, 26, has recently been linked with Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Peterborough United. He’s entering the final years of his contract at Middlesbrough and faces an uncertain summer ahead, after an impressive loan spell with Rotherham United last time round.

He joined the Millers on loan midway through the last campaign, featuring 20 times in the Championship, scoring two goals and grabbing two assists.

Amid the transfer links, Millers boss Warne has played down a potential return to his club and has cast doubt over any potential move to League One for the Englishman, saying in a recent interview:

“If we were still in the Championship and were able to take him on a season’s loan I would love to.

“If we weren’t fortunate with our status, I cannot see Lewis wanting to play in League One, and nor should he. He’s a Championship midfielder in my opinion.”