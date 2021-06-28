Swansea City are closing in on the signing of Jimmy Dunne from Burnley, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 28.06.21, 7.25).

Swansea City are poised to bring the defender in on a free transfer.

Dunne, who is 23-years-old, is out of contract at Burnley and is leaving the Premier League side on a free transfer.

Preston North End are also believed to be interested but he appears to be heading to the Liberty Stadium.

Dunne has struggled for game time at Burnley and will be after more opportunities at Swansea.

He has made just seven appearances for the Clarets’ first-team to date.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international started his career at Manchester United as a youngster before leaving for Turf Moor in 2016.

He has since been loaned out to the likes of Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town to get experience under his belt.

Swansea are looking to bounce back from their Play-Off final defeat to Brentford last term and will be in the hunt for a few new faces over the next few weeks.

Dunne would be a shrewd addition for the Welsh side on a free transfer and would bolster their defensive options.

Leaving Burnley is the right thing for him to do at this stage of his career and he will be excited to start playing more regular football.