Wigan Athletic and Oxford United want St Johnstone defender Jason Kerr, according to the Scottish Sun (live transfer blog, 27.06.21, 8.53).

Wigan Athletic have cash to splash but will have to face competition from League One rivals Oxford United for the Scotsman’s signature.

Kerr, who is 24-years-old, played a key role in St Johnstone winning both the Scottish Cup and League Cup last season.

However, Callum Davidson’s side could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer amid interest from England.

Kerr has spent his whole career on the books at St Johnstone having risen up through the youth ranks there.

The defender had loan spells away at East Fife and Queen of the South before breaking into the Saints’ first-team in the 2017/18 season.

He has since made 139 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, chipping in with eight goals.

Wigan have now identified him as a target as they gear up for next term under Leam Richardson.

The Latics have been making some impressive signings recently, including the likes of Tom Naylor, Gwion Edwards, Jack Whatmough and Max Power.

They now want to bolster their defensive options by luring Kerr to the DW Stadium.

Oxford are also keen and are looking to bounce back from their Play-Off disappointment from the past two seasons.

Karl Robinson’s side have recently signed midfielder Ryan Williams from Portsmouth.