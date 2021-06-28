Ipswich Town are close to signing Matt Penney following his release by Sheffield Wednesday, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town are poised to bring in the left-back on a free transfer.

Penney, who is 23-years-old, is available for nothing having been shown the door by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

He was a target for Swindon Town in the January transfer window, as reported at the time by the Swindon Advertiser. The Sheffield Star also reported last month that QPR are interested in him.

However, Ipswich appear set to win the race for his signature.



Penney signed a 12-month deal with Sheffield Wednesday last summer and made 15 appearances in all competitions this past season as they relegated from the Championship.

The left-back joined the Owls at the age of eight and rose up through the academy of the Yorkshire club.

The Chesterfield-born defender signed his first professional contract in October 2015 and had loan spells away as a youngster in the Football League at Bradford City and Mansfield Town to get some experience under his belt.

He made his first-team debut for Sheffield Wednesday in a League Cup tie against Sunderland in August 2018, and has since played 32 games for them.

Penney spent the season before last on loan in Germany at second tier side St. Pauli before returning to the Owls last summer.

Ipswich are now close to bringing him in.