Sunderland loanee from last season Jake Vokins is ‘likely’ to leave Southampton on loan again, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Saints are poised to send the defender somewhere else for the next campaign.

Vokins, who is 21-years-old, spent the second-half of last term on loan at Sunderland.

Southampton gave him the green light to move to the Stadium of Light in the January transfer window to get some first-team experience.

Vokins went on to play four League One games for the Black Cats but has gone back to St. Mary’s now.

The ex-England youth international is now expected to join another club this summer to get more game time with his chances of breaking into Southampton’s side in the Premier League very slim.

He still has three years left on his contract with the Saints having signed a new long-term contract last year.

Vokins joined Southampton as a youngster and has risen up through their academy. He was handed his first professional deal in 2018 and made his debut a year later in a League Cup clash against Manchester City.

He has since made four more senior appearances for the top flight side before his first loan move away to Sunderland last season.

Vokins is likely to be heading out the exit door again this summer and clubs in the Football League could be in for him.